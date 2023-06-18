061723_BourbonBrawl_hb_web-7.jpg

Derek Chumley, of Lafayette, Indiana, warms up with Justin Christian before the start of the Capital City Bourbon Brawl at Thorn Hill Education Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The gym at Thorn Hill Education Center was transformed into a boxing arena Saturday for Bridging the Gap's Capital City Bourbon Brawl. The event was a USA Boxing sponsored event with athletes from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Chicago and West Virginia.

There were youth and semi-pro boxers in attendance.

061723_BourbonBrawl_hb_web-1.jpg

Colt Pogrotsky, 13, and Javier Brown, 22, both of Lexington, wait for the start of the Capital City Bourbon Brawl at Thorn Hill Education Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
061723_BourbonBrawl_hb_web-2.jpg

Spectators fill the stands for the Capital City Bourbon Brawl at Thorn Hill Education Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
061723_BourbonBrawl_hb_web-3.jpg

Spectators wait for the start of the Capital City Bourbon Brawl at Thorn Hill Education Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
061723_BourbonBrawl_hb_web-4.jpg

Spectators wait for the start of the Capital City Bourbon Brawl at Thorn Hill Education Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
061723_BourbonBrawl_hb_web-5.jpg

Youth boxers get their boxing gloves during the Capital City Bourbon Brawl at Thorn Hill Education Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
061723_BourbonBrawl_hb_web-6.jpg

Noah Alvizo, 10, of Chicago, warms up by jumping rope before the start of the Capital City Bourbon Brawl at Thorn Hill Education Center Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

