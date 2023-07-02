The Frankfort Country Club will host the 59th Capital Classic Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 3. The Capital Classic is one of the oldest women’s invitational golf tournaments in Kentucky and has attracted the top female amateurs in the state for the past 58 years. 

070223.Capital Classic committee_submitted.jpg

Members of the Capital Classic Invitational women's golf tournament, to be played Aug. 3 at the Frankfort Country Club, from left are Fran Wells, Debbie Milton, Jean Vickers, Lori Woodside, Lee Bell, Patti Sebastian and FCC Golf Professional Erik Charron.

The Capital Classic Invitational has produced many great champions including Anne Combs, Myra VanHoose Blackwelder, Beth Curlin, Laurie Goodlett, Cynthia Powell, Abby Smith, Lizzie Loy and Addie Westbrook.  

