The Frankfort Country Club will host the 57th Capital Classic Invitational on Aug. 5.

The Capital Classic is one of the oldest women’s invitationals in the state and has attracted top female amateurs for the past 56 years.

Past Capital Classic champions include Anne Combs, Myra Van Hoose, Beth Curlin, Louise Wilson, Laurie Goodlett, Cynthia Powell, Abby Smith and Lizzie Loy.

The fee for the Capital Classic includes a practice round after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

On Aug. 5, participants will have a continental breakfast, followed by the golf tournament with a luncheon and awards after the round. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Contact the FCC Pro Shop at 502-695-1403 for an entry application.

