• Get more players involved in the offense — Check: Four Cards scored in double figures and another fell just two points short.
• Improve 3-point shooting — Check: UofL was a season-best 47.1 percent from beyond the arc (8-17).
• Win the rebounding battle — Check: The Cards dominated on the boards, 43-30.
• Take it to the Eagles defensively — Check: BC shot just 33.3 percent overall (17-51), including 24.2 (8-33) on treys, was held without a field goal for the final seven minutes of the first half, and saw Louisville converted 13 turnovers into 12 points.
• Dominate points in the paint — Check: The Cards doubled BC's points in that area of the floor, 36-18.
So UofL (7-1, 2-0) got the New Year off on the right foot with its second ACC road victory and its eighth win in the last nine meetings against BC (2-7, 0-3), which probably isn't looking forward to the return match in the KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 30.
"I thought our guys were ready to play," said Mack, whose team won its third in a row. "I know the first three or four minutes of the game didn't appear that way, but once we settled in I thought defensively for the better part of the game we were really, really locked in to who could beat us. And although two of those guys, (Jay) Heath and (Wynston) Tabbs, get 35 of their 64 points, they were really, really hard-earned. Overall, I thought we did a terrific job in all facets for a young team on the road."
The offensive pace flowed as it seldom had all season, although that in all likelihood had as much as anything to do with BC's defense, which has allowed opponents to shoot 50 percent.
David Johnson helped stake the Cards to a commanding 37-24 halftime lead by getting 14 of his career-high 20 points in the first half when he nailed a career-high four 3-pointers in five attempts.
Carlik Jones missed 10 of his 13 shots from the floor, but made 9-of-11 free throws to finish with 15 points, and his stat-stuffer performance also featured game highs of nine rebounds and six assists.
Samuell Williamson bounced back from missing his first five shots to hit his last five for 12 points, while Dre Davis snapped out of a slump by scoring 11 points with a perfect 5-for-5 afternoon. He was 5-of-20 in his previous three games and had missed 10 straight 3-pointers.
"It meant a lot to see one finally go down," Davis said. "My teammates, the student managers, coaches, everyone had been trying to give me confidence. I couldn't have done it without my teammates setting me up with good looks. I appreciate it."
Another of the players who earned Mack's appreciation was sophomore forward/center Quinn Slazinski, who contributed eight points, six rebounds, two assists and an important 3-pointer in a career-high 26 minutes off the bench.
"Quinn really understands the game, he's gaining college experience from being on the floor more (this season)," Mack said. "But even before he got to play a lot of minutes, he was recognizes what was happening. We were in a little foul trouble with Jai'Lyn (Withers) and Sam, so he probably played a few more minutes than he normally would, but having said that, he ate up every one of those minutes and did a great job for us."
Maybe the best thing he did was hit a 3-pointer to blunt a BC rally that had trimmed UofL's lead from 17 points to seven midway through the second half. After falling behind 10-3, the Cards used a 16-2 run to seize control of the game and led by double-digits most of the way.
However, the Eagles scored eight straight points and gained some momentum to close to within 49-42 at the 10:32 mark. But after Mack called a timeout, Slazinski hit a trifecta from the top of the key off a set play to spark a 9-3 surge that enabled UofL to regain its footing and the Eagles never threatented again.
It was the first time Louisville had scored more than 64 points since a 75-54 win over Western Kentucky on Dec. 1.
"Our focus offensively was to try to get the ball into the paint," Mack said. "Boston College over the last several games has shown this 3-2 matchup you saw today, and it provides opportunities for guys who are good with the ball on our team — Carlik and David — to beat their guy off the dribble. We didn't want to be a team that just sort of planted on the perimeter and shot a million threes. Those threes generated from paint touches are the ones we wanted to take."
The Cards will try to retain their hot hand when they return to the Yum! Center for two games next week, against Virginia Tech on Wednesday and Georgia Tech on Jan. 9.
