Though probably not in the way most observers expected, Louisville's basketball team passed its first test as the nation's latest top-ranked team with flying colors, avoiding for now the jinx that had taken down its predecessors.
In fact, the Cardinals put an exclamation point on No. 1! They shut down one of the highest-scoring, best-shooting teams in the country with suffocating defense, toughing out a hard-earned 58-43 victory over No. 4 Michigan (7-1) in front of a fired-up KFC Yum! Center whiteout crowd of 21,674 — easily the largest of the season — in a December game that had a February feel.
A little smoke helped too, but more about that later.
So Louisville's No. 1 ranking is safe for another few days, at least until Friday when it returns to action against Pittsburgh in the Yum!
U of L led all the way and quickly turned back Michigan's only threat in snapping a seven-game losing streak in top-5 matchups dating back to 1980. For the Wolverines, it was their 12th loss in a row against top-ranked opponents.
Michigan coach Juwan Howard had said his team was going into the "lion’s den" and that proved to be an accurate description of the mauling the Wolverines took.
Michigan came into the showdown averaging 82.4 points per game and shooting 53 percent, including 42.4 from 3-point range. Nothing doing against the Cards' pack line defense, which limited the Wolverines to 25.9% (15-58) overall and 3-of-19 (15.8%) from beyond the arc.
Zavier Simpson, Michigan's flashy guard who was averaging 13 points and a nation-leading 10 assists, had one more turnover (4) than assists and scored 9 points on 4-of-11 shooting. Center Jon Teske led the Wolverines with 18 points, but needed 18 shots to do it, making six.
Simpson was guarded at various times by Darius Perry, Fresh Kimble and Ryan McMahon.
"When he picked the ball up, I just tried to be aggressive, not give him too many opportunities to look over the top and make whatever pass he wanted," Kimble said. "Defensively, it was just a matter of being dialed in as a team, everybody together and then we did a good job of being intense the whole game. Being dialed in on defense for 40 minutes, not 20 or 15 or anything like that. We needed to put a full performance together."
Good thing the Cards turned in a 40-minute effort on defense because, like the visitors, their usual offensive firepower was missing too. U of L, which was averaging 81.7 ppg and shooting 51.9%, finished 22-of-60 (36.7%) and hit just 4-of-19 threes (21.1%).
"That was a grinder of a game," U of L coach Chris Mack said. "The story of the game was our strong defensive effort from the beginning all the way through against a really good team. I'm happy with the way we won. We were resilient on the defensive end whether we were making shots or not."
Offensively, the difference for U of L was clearly preseason All-American Jordan Nwora, who scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and took charge when Michigan tried to make a run at the start of the second half. But even Nwora had an off-shooting night, going 9-for-23, including 1-of-5 on 3-pointers.
Which brings us back to smoke, courtesy of Nwora.
"I was feeling good," Nwora said. "We heard there was some smoke yesterday, so they got smoked. That’s what happens. They were talking; we had to quiet them a little bit. There were a few of their players that said something. It's all fun and games. We're not gonna talk about it before the game; let's just settle it on the court and that's what we did. They said they wanted some ‘smoke,’ we went out there and gave it to them. Our whole team has Twitter and obviously people tweeted it to us. We're not gonna talk, just take it all in."
Asked to define "smoke," Nwora smiled and turned to Kimble, who enthusiastically obliged.
"When somebody says we want all the smoke, it means they're ready for anything, they're ready to take us on," Kimble said. "The Michigan players were saying they were ready to face us and whatever we had to bring they were gonna get past it and get the win. We're not about that here, we're about getting on the floor and playing and we showed that for 40 minutes."
Louisville did indeed take charge from the outset, building a 24-9 lead while Michigan was missing 20 of its first 24 shots on the way to finishing the first half 6-of-30. Still, because of their own offensive struggles, the Cards led only 28-18 at halftime.
Michigan scored eight straight points in the first three minutes of the second half to pull to within 30-26, but Nwora sparked a 13-2 run with two driving layups and the Wolverines never got within single digits again.
"Coach Mack has preached finishing from day one and we don't ever want to let our foot off the gas," Kimble said. "We want to keep going 100 miles an hour, not let them feel like they had any chance to make a comeback or any spot of light to make shots, and we were able to finish the game strong."
Michigan was hoping it could continue the current trend of taking down not only a top 10 team, but the No. 1 overall squad, as Louisville is the fourth top-rated team in five weeks — with preseason No. 1 MSU losing in the opening contest to Kentucky, Kentucky getting similarly upset to unranked Evansville, and Duke getting surprised by Stephen F. Austin.
But the Cards weren't about to let that happen.
"They do a great job of defending overall," Howard said. "They did a really good job of contracting the paint and keeping us from going downhill. But I'm proud of our guys and how they competed. Our defense was rock solid. They're the number one team in the country. They're good. They're good for a reason."
