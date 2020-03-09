When Jasmine Simpson, Lakin Hamblin and Justice Wiser were freshmen, Franklin County’s girls basketball team made its third straight trip to the state tournament.
Now seniors, Simpson, Hamblin and Wiser are ending their high school careers the way they began — at the state tournament.
The Lady Flyers will play Anderson County Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Rupp Arena in the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls Sweet Sixteen Basketball Tournament.
The three trips to state, the last two that included appearances in the championship game, gave the Lady Flyers a lot to live up to.
“It was more like expectations,” Simpson said.
“We pushed ourselves to get that far,” Wiser said. “You want to live up to them (expectations).”
The Lady Flyers came close the last two years. In 2018, Franklin County lost to Scott County in the regional final. A year later, the same two teams met in the semifinals with FCHS losing a one-point heartbreaker to the Cardinals, the eventual regional champions.
Scott County was FCHS’ opponent Friday in the regional championship game, and this time it was the Lady Flyers winning 57-53.
“On social media people were saying Dunbar and us would be the close game,” Hamblin said, “and that if we played Scott County it wouldn't even be close.”
“They said it wouldn’t be a close game,” Simpson said, “and we were up the whole time.”
Hamblin, who’s been with the program for six years, and Simpson, who’s been playing with the team for five years, both dressed for the 2017 state tournament but saw little playing time.
Wiser, who played football at Elkhorn Middle and got a late start with the basketball program, watched the tournament from the stands.
Hamblin and Simpson, along with junior Brooklynn Miles, have played in all 34 games for FCHS this season while Wiser has seen action in 18 contests.
“I don’t mind sitting on the bench,” Wiser said. “I cheer them on and let them know when a screen is coming.”
All three seniors are excited about playing at Rupp Arena for the first time. In its last three state tournament appearances, FCHS played at Western Kentucky University and Northern Kentucky University.
“That’s so awesome,” Hamblin said about Rupp Arena.
“So many legends have played there,” Wiser said.
When the Lady Flyers step onto the court at Rupp, they’ll face a team they lost to 62-52 on Jan. 21 at Anderson County.
“I think there’s some comfort there,” Hamblin said about playing a team FCHS has faced before.
“We know how to approach it,” Simpson said. “When we played before, we didn’t play very good at Anderson County, and we were so lazy.”
“We just know we can do so much better than the first time,” Wiser said.
The loss at Anderson was the beginning of a three-game losing streak for the Lady Flyers (27-7), the only losing streak they had this season.
Since ending the streak with a win over Berea on Jan. 28, FCHS has gone 12-1.
Despite the success, Hamblin and Simpson think the Lady Flyers have surprised people with their postseason run.
“I feel like people all year have not expected us to make it,” Hamblin said. “People never thought we’d get this far.”
“Once we dropped out of the top 10 in the state, people thought we were done,” Simpson said.
But they weren’t.
“I am fortunate to have got to coach the seniors and witness their jubilation when we won the region last week,” FCHS coach Joey Thacker said. “It is a group that is totally unselfish and a group that has worked hard for the success that they’ve earned.
“It is not a group that was anointed at an early age and had tons of success before they got to high school. Sometimes kids get complacent when they have a lot of success in early grades, but this group kept working and didn’t settle for the success of past experiences.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.