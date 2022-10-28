LEXINGTON — Kentucky is used to facing adversity, but that won’t make things any easier when the Wildcats take on third-ranked Tennessee Saturday in Knoxville.

“The environment is very difficult we play in this league consistently, so we’re used to playing in these environments. But that doesn’t make it any easier,” Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said. “This is a unique challenge this week so we have to learn from the things we did well, areas where we fell short in environments like this, try to offset it as best as you can, much like the everyday approach to almost everything we do.” 

102822 UK

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., top right, hurdles over Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, bottom, during an NCAA college football game in Lexington on Oct. 15. (AP photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription