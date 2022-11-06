Central State’s football team rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat the Thorobreds 31-30 Saturday in Wilberforce, Ohio.
The Marauders scored the contest's first points on a short run by Kaz Dina for a 7-0 lead.
Kentucky State’s Shaquan Oliver responded with a 37-yard touchdown run, the first of three touchdowns he would score in the game, and the point-after kick by Mason Molique tied the game at 7-7 at 10:43 in the first quarter.
KSU took a 14-7 lead about five minutes later on a 2-yard run by Oliver with Molique kicking the extra point. Central State's Brandon Kyles connected with Micah Lowe for a 29-yard touchdown reception to tie the game 14-14 at the end of the first.
KSU’s Jonathan Jerry scored on an 8-yard quarterback keeper, and Molique’s kick gave Kentucky State a 21-14 lead early in the second quarter.
Central State tied the game on a 10-yard receiving touchdown by Twon Hines to tie the game 21-21 at 8:37 in the second quarter, and a 23-yard field goal by Jose Chaires gave the Marauders a 24-21 lead at halftime.
Kentucky State retook the lead on a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Oliver and a point-after kick by Molique for a 28-24 advantage with 6:33 left in the third quarter.
The Marauders gave up a safety to extend the Thorobreds’ lead 30-24 early in the fourth quarter.
A Central State fumble recovered by Kentucky State stopped a potential scoring play for the Marauders at 8:55 in the fourth quarter, but with 5:34 left in the game, Central State scored on a 3-yard quarterback keeper by Kyles to take a 31-30 lead.
Oliver rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries, and Lavale Hill rushed for 87 yards on nine carries.
Darrell Dorris Jr. had eight tackles for KSU with two tackles for loss and a sack. Jeremiah Owens finished with seven tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, and Jimmy Edmonds had six tackles with three tackles for loss and one sack.
KSU held Central State to 18 yards rushing, but Kyles went 15-for-19 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Kentucky State is 4-6 overall with a 4-3 record in the Southern Intercollegiate Conference. Central State is 3-7, 2-5.
