When the football realignment came out prior to this season, there was one school that caught Eddie James’ eye.
Central.
“It was them,” said James, Franklin County’s head football coach. “The big thing for me was to find out where we are, competing against a team that’s just won a state championship.”
The Flyers have stacked up well against Central, having beaten the Yellow Jackets 14-12 on Oct. 25 in Louisville.
The two teams meet again Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs at Benny Watkins Field.
“Our kids have really worked hard, and I’ve been very proud of them,” James said.
FCHS is undefeated at 11-0. Central is 6-5, but don’t let that record fool you.
“Look who they play: St. X, Fern Creek, South Warren,” James said. “They’ve played some really, really good football teams.”
The Yellow Jackets went 1-4 in their first five games, losing to Manual, Fern Creek and St. Xavier, all 6A schools, and South Warren, a Class 5A school. All four teams are still in the playoffs; St. X, at 7-4, has the worst record of the four teams.
Franklin County went 10-0 in the regular season, earning the top seed in its district. The Flyers opened the playoffs last week with a 50-32 win over Waggener.
Central shut out Shelby County 44-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Last year FCHS reached the third round of the playoffs, losing 13-7 to Knox Central, a team the Flyers had defeated 42-20 during the regular season.
This season, while Franklin County has a win over Central, the perspective is a little different.
“It’s not so much confidence as knowing they can compete,” James said about his team going into Friday’s game. “I think we had a little bit of false confidence when we played Knox Central.”
The Yellow Jackets, who won last season’s Class 3A state championship, are led by senior running back Dayshawn Mucker, who has rushed for 1,433 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Deondre Howard has 524 yards in receptions with six touchdowns, and as a defensive back he has seven interceptions.
Senior Keileon Hathaway and sophomore Vernon Duncan have shared timed at quarterback.
“They’re young like us,” James said. “(Coach) Marvin (Dantzler) is doing a really good job with them. Their kids compete every play, and they play hard.”
For the Flyers, junior quarterback Nick Broyles has passed for 2,437 yards and 32 touchdowns. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 959 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Broyles suffered an upper-body injury in last week’s game, and his status for Friday’s game hasn’t been determined. He has a follow-up medical appointment today.
Senior Tariq Lester has rushed for 694 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Junior Fred Farrier has caught 43 passes for 774 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sophomore Braedyn Tracy has nine touchdown receptions, and senior Cameron Phelps has 564 yards in receptions with five touchdowns.
On defense, senior Brady Holleran has a team-high 143 tackles, followed by freshman Peyton Ledford with 116 and sophomore Brenton Sears with 112.
Tickets for Friday’s game are available online at https://gofan.co/app/events/73947. All tickets are $7.