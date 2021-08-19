Chamber logo

The annual Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble will be played Sept. 24 at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

For morning play, registration and a putting contest will be at 7:30 a.m., and play will start at 8:30 a.m.

Afternoon play will have registration, a putting contest and lunch at noon with play starting at 1:30 p.m.

The scramble is sponsored by WesBanco.

For information on registration and sponsorships, go to https://members.frankfortky.info/events/details/golf-tournament-sponsored-by-wesbanco-3605.

