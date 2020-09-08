Frankfort Distilled

The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble Outing is planned for Friday, Sept. 25, at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

There will be two tee times to choose from 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Both are shotgun starts.

Registration for morning tee times starts at 8 a.m. Participants will also be given a grab-n-go breakfast. Afternoon registration begins at noon and will include a grab-n-go lunch.

Cost for the scramble is $75 per player or $300 per team and includes cart, green fees, goody bag, lunch and two drink tickets.

For an application, visit https://files.constantcontact.com/72a0f7f1101/2e303c54-0fc0-4bb5-bfa3-4158827c49f7.pdf

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription