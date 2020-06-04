060520_Champions Dance 2019-2020_submitted.jpg

The Champions Elite all-star dance teams have completed their 2019-2000 competition season. (Photo submitted)

The Tiny all-star team had six first place titles, one Grand Champion title, one National title and National Championship rings.

The Mini all-star team's awards included five first place titles, four Grand Champion titles, one national champion title, National Championship rings and one second place title.

The Junior all-star team’s season included four first place titles, four Grand Champion titles and one Ultimate Champion title. They also received a Gold (fully paid) bid to the USASF Nationals.

The entire Champions Dance program performed during halftime of the Harlem Globetrotters game in Rupp Arena and the Junior team performed at the Tennessee Titans halftime show in the Nissan Stadium before their season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Champions Elite Dance plan to have its 2020-2021 season tryouts for dancers ages 3-18. For additional information or to request a tryout packet, contact coach Andrea Masters at 859-608-3553 or email her at wildcatdanzers@yahoo.com.

The Tiny team members are Kenlee Blankenship, Emalyn Doane, Paisley Flood, Addison Fraley, Leia Hupp, Peyton Keeton, Elliana Kennedy, Kinleigh Loman, Addison Miley, Danaysia Malicote, Sophia Nickels, Da’Chelle Quisenberry, Adelyn Robinson, Kaydence Scott and Paisley Snipes.

The Mini team members are Ashlynn Blankenship, Hadleigh Flynn, Hadleigh Gabbard, Bella Kinsella, Madison Peck, Adalynn Roberts, Kinleigh Sams, Abigail Sanders, Kaidence Tracy and Caillie Yates.

The Junior team members are Bella Barton, Campbell Beasley, Carley Chavez, Sophie Edmondson, Maggie Harrod, Shelby Hewlett, Avery Lofton, Brayden Masters, Makayla Muravchick, Natalya Roberts, Kylee Rodarmel, Bailey Kate Sparks, Keira Stratton and Dre’Ana White.

The Champions Elite coaches are Andrea Masters and Sidney Cardwell Barnett.

