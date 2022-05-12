Champions Elite Dance .jpeg

Champions Elite Allstar Dance team members are bottom row, from left, Mini team members, Kinleigh Sams, Emalyn Doane, Emersyn Spaulding, Aniston Roberts, Leia Hupp, Paisley Flood, Adelyn Robinson; second row, Sophia Nickels, Makenna Coleman, Haylee Mucci, Paisley Snipes, Bella Perry, Kenlee Blankenship; third row, Youth team members, Emalynn Woodside, Bella Kinsella, Cailie Yates, Madison Peck, Abigail Sanders, Kinleigh Loman, Rylee Hedges, Taylor Ragland, Adalynn Roberts; and top row, Junior team members, Natalya Roberts, Addison Finley, Bella Barton, Maggie Harrod, Avery Lofton, Campbell Beasley, Maddie Starkey, Kylee Rodarmel and Sophie Edmondson. (Photo submitted)

The Champions Elite Allstar Dance program filled its season with competitions in Lexington, Louisville, Sevierville, Tennessee, and Nationals at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel complex.

The teams won numerous first, second and third place titles, including Grand Champion titles and bids to attend the Dance Worlds in Florida.

Champions Elite Dance will be holding its 2022-2023 season tryouts for dancers ages 4-18 at its location at 1030 Industry Road in Lawrenceburg. Clinics will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday for ages 4–12; and 6-7 p.m. Friday for ages 10–18. Tryouts for all teams will be 10 a.m. May 21.

For questions, additional information or to request a tryout packet, contact coach Sidney Cardwell Barnett at 502-319-0933 or email her at sidkcardwell@gmail.com. You may also contact Kay Cardwell at 502-319-4463 or by email at Dancemomkay@yahoo.com.

