William Chappie bowled his first 300 game when he was 15 years old.
An 800 series took more time.
“I’d watch guys bowling who would shoot 800, and I wondered ‘When am I going to shoot my first one?'” Chappie, 29, said.
That happened Oct. 10 at Capital Bowl, when Chappie bowled an 817 series that included a 300 game, the fifth he’s rolled.
A member of the Dale Smith Memorial League that plays on Wednesday, Chappie was substituting in the Thursday Night Mixed League when he got his first 800 series. His highest series before that was 780.
“I was just kind of sitting around,” Chappie said. “Someone didn’t show and they needed a sub. It was kind of last minute.”
He reached his goal while multi-tasking that night.
“I was babysitting and trying to bowl,” Chappie said. “I had to watch my two-year-old daughter and keep her from running out in a lane.”
That distraction didn’t affect Chappie’s game.
“Everything kind of fell into place,” he said. “I rolled the ball and was having a good time.”
Chappie, a 2009 graduate of Frankfort High School, recently started training as a correctional officer at the LaGrange Correctional Complex.
He began bowling when he was 12 years old. The league on Wednesday is the only one he plays regularly, but he subs in other leagues when he’s needed.
“Bowling’s my main hobby,” he said. “This is kind of my home away from home.”