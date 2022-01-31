Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Franklin County’s Andrew Chenault recorded a double-double as the Flyer basketball team defeated Carroll County 73-61 Saturday in the Gary Moore Classic at FCHS.

Chenault finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Also in double figures were Zac Cox with 17 points and Zack Claudio with 13.

Jayden Mattison grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, and he scored four points.

Also scoring for FCHS were Max Mulder with six points, Gavin Hurst with five, and Kiyas White with four points.

The Flyers (8-13) play two district games at home this week, hosting Great Crossing Tuesday and Frankfort Friday.

