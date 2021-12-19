FHS logo

Jamya Chenault finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Frankfort girls basketball team defeated Carroll County 74-62 Saturday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.

Rhealee Ellis scored 23 points for FHS, and Kendall Cook grabbed 15 rebounds and had eight points.

Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Charlianne Robinson and Simyia Minion with four points each, Katie Norman and Brooklyn Peyton with two points each, and Rheanna Murphy with one point.

Frankfort (6-2) plays at home Tuesday against Beechwood at 7:30 p.m.

