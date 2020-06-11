The City Championship golf tournament, scheduled for June 20-21 at Juniper Hill, has been postponed, and another date has not been selected.

Organizers are going to see how things progress with golf and COVID-19 over the next few weeks before making a final decision on the tournament.

