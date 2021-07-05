The City Golf Championship tournament, for both men and women, will be played Saturday and Sunday at Juniper Hill. The entry fee will be $30 plus applicable course fees.

The Junior City Tournament will be played Friday at Juniper Hill, and the entry fee is $15.

For more information, call the Juniper Hill pro shop at 502-875-8559.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription