CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
Franklin County
vs. Boyle County
7 p.m. Friday
Kroger Field, Lexington
Radio: WFKY-FM (104.9), Frankfort; WRNZ-FM (105.1), Danville
Video ($): khsaa.tv
FRANKLIN COUNTY FLYERS
Coach: Eddie James
2020 record: 9-1
State finals record: 0-0
Enrollment: 955
TEAM STATISTICS
(Per-Game Averages)
FC Opp
Points 39.9 10.6
Total Offense 349.5 176.7
Rushing Yards 100.2 121.0
Passing Yards 249.3 55.7
2020 RESULTS
Sept. 11 at Anderson County W 55-0
Sept. 18 WOODFORD COUNTY W 40-22
Oct. 16 at Waggener W 54-14
Oct. 24 CENTRAL L 16-18
Oct. 30 at North Oldham W 47-8
Nov. 6 at South Oldham W 36-0
Nov. 20 x-SHELBY COUNTY W 41-12
Nov. 27 x-at Central W 42-6
Dec. 5 x-ALLEN CO.-SCOTTSVILLE W 48-14
Dec. 11 x-at Johnson Central W 20-12
x-Class 4A playoffs
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing
Att Yds TD
Moorman 88 568 11
N. Broyles 40 133 1
Mattison 20 116 3
Claudio 10 86 1
Farrier 6 33 1
Passing
C-A-I Yds TD
N. Broyles 130-177-0 2,176 26
T. Broyles 7-13-0 54 0
Receiving
Rec Yds TD
Farrier 54 977 12
Claudio 37 587 5
Moorman 21 430 4
Tracy 25 245 3
Hurst 5 101 2
Kicking
XP-XPA FG-FGA
Powell 40-48 1-2
Tackles
Solo Ast Tot TFL
Sears 24 70 94 3
Peiffer 35 57 92 12.5
Ledford 32 59 91 10
Mattison 29 54 83 8.5
Tate 12 47 59 3.5
Interceptions
Int TD
Claudio 6 3
Farrier 2 1
Mattison 2 1
STATE FINALS HISTORY
(First appearance)
BOYLE COUNTY REBELS
Coach: Justin Haddix
2020 record: 10-0
State finals record: 8-2
Enrollment: 849
2020 RESULTS
Sept. 11 MERCER COUNTY W 51-7
Sept. 18 at Lou. Christian W 56-21
Sept. 25 at Highlands W 46-7
Oct. 9 at Lex. Catholic W 40-0
Oct. 16 ANDERSON COUNTY W 54-0
Oct. 30 MADISON SOUTHERN W 53-7
Nov. 5 at Bourbon County W 41-0
Nov. 27 x-LEX. CATHOLIC W 49-41
Dec. 4 xy-ROWAN COUNTY W 1-0
Dec. 11 x-HOPKINSVILLE W 55-0
x-Class 4A playoffs
y-COVID-19 cancellation
TEAM STATISTICS
(Per-Game Averages)
BC Opp
Points 49.4 9.2
Total Offense 417.1 166.1
Rushing Yards 203.3 37.0
Passing Yards 213.8 129.1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing
Att Yds TD
McDaniel 153 1,023 19
Gillis 56 330 11
Phillips 18 167 2
Lanter 16 116 1
Sheperson 6 62 0
Passing
C-A-I Yds TD
Gillis 107-152-1 1,869 24
Receiving
Rec Yds TD
Lanter 34 593 9
Sheperson 24 576 7
McDaniel 21 293 3
Glasscock 17 192 2
Clark 9 139 3
Kicking
XP-XPA FG-FGA
Smith 50-54 3-4
Tackles
Solo Ast Tot TFL
Clark 28 15 43 12
Sheperson 23 20 43 6
Stone 18 23 41 2
Ziesmer 19 21 40 13
McDaniel 15 10 25 4
Interceptions
Int TD
Logan 3 0
Gillis 1 0
Lanter 1 0
Sheperson 1 1
Stone 1 0
STATE FINALS HISTORY
1999 — 2A, Boyle County 29, Glasgow 6
2000 — 2A, Boyle County 38, Glasgow 6
2001 — 3A, Boyle County 49, Rockcastle County 14
2002 — 3A, Boyle County 21, Rockcastle County 0
2003 — 3A, Boyle County 44, Highlands 10
2004 — 3A, Highlands 22, Boyle County 6
2009 — 4A, Boyle County 42, Lone Oak 39, OT
2010 — 4A, Boyle County 21, Allen County-Scottsville 14
2017 — 3A, Boyle County 40, Corbin 21
2019 — 4A, Johnson Central 21, Boyle County 20
