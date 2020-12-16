CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

Franklin County

vs. Boyle County

7 p.m. Friday

Kroger Field, Lexington

Radio: WFKY-FM (104.9), Frankfort; WRNZ-FM (105.1), Danville

Audio: froggykycountry.com; hometownlive.net; mixlr.com/khsaa/events

Video ($): khsaa.tv

Game program: khsaa.org/Publications/Programs/20202021/Football/2020footballprogram.pdf

Live stats: www.statbroadcast.com/events/central.php?tid=662&t=1

FCHS

 

FRANKLIN COUNTY FLYERS

Coach: Eddie James

2020 record: 9-1

State finals record: 0-0

Enrollment: 955

TEAM STATISTICS

(Per-Game Averages)

                         FC          Opp

Points               39.9         10.6

Total Offense     349.5     176.7

Rushing Yards    100.2     121.0

Passing Yards     249.3       55.7

2020 RESULTS

Sept. 11 at Anderson County        W 55-0

Sept. 18 WOODFORD COUNTY      W 40-22

Oct. 16 at Waggener                    W 54-14

Oct. 24 CENTRAL                          L 16-18

Oct. 30 at North Oldham               W 47-8

Nov. 6 at South Oldham                W 36-0

Nov. 20 x-SHELBY COUNTY            W 41-12

Nov. 27 x-at Central                      W 42-6

Dec. 5 x-ALLEN CO.-SCOTTSVILLE  W 48-14

Dec. 11 x-at Johnson Central          W 20-12

x-Class 4A playoffs

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing

                  Att       Yds      TD

Moorman      88       568      11

N. Broyles     40       133       1

Mattison        20      116        3

Claudio          10        86        1

Farrier             6        33        1

Passing

                    C-A-I          Yds      TD

N. Broyles   130-177-0    2,176    26

T. Broyles       7-13-0           54     0

Receiving

                 Rec      Yds      TD

Farrier          54      977      12

Claudio         37      587       5

Moorman      21      430       4

Tracy            25      245       3

Hurst              5      101       2

Kicking

             XP-XPA     FG-FGA

Powell    40-48        1-2

Tackles

                  Solo     Ast    Tot    TFL

Sears          24        70      94     3

Peiffer         35        57      92    12.5

Ledford        32       59      91    10

Mattison       29       54      83     8.5

Tate             12       47      59     3.5

Interceptions

                  Int    TD

Claudio        6      3

Farrier         2      1

Mattison       2      1

STATE FINALS HISTORY

(First appearance)

Boyle County logo

 

BOYLE COUNTY REBELS

Coach: Justin Haddix

2020 record: 10-0

State finals record: 8-2

Enrollment: 849

2020 RESULTS

Sept. 11 MERCER COUNTY        W 51-7

Sept. 18 at Lou. Christian         W 56-21

Sept. 25 at Highlands               W 46-7

Oct. 9 at Lex. Catholic              W 40-0

Oct. 16 ANDERSON COUNTY     W 54-0

Oct. 30 MADISON SOUTHERN   W 53-7

Nov. 5 at Bourbon County        W 41-0

Nov. 27 x-LEX. CATHOLIC        W 49-41

Dec. 4 xy-ROWAN COUNTY       W   1-0

Dec. 11 x-HOPKINSVILLE         W 55-0

x-Class 4A playoffs

y-COVID-19 cancellation

TEAM STATISTICS

(Per-Game Averages)

                           BC            Opp

Points                  49.4          9.2

Total Offense      417.1       166.1

Rushing Yards     203.3        37.0

Passing Yards      213.8       129.1

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing

                     Att      Yds          TD

McDaniel       153      1,023       19

Gillis               56         330       11

Phillips            18         167         2

Lanter             16         116         1

Sheperson         6           62         0

Passing

            C-A-I            Yds       TD

Gillis     107-152-1    1,869      24

Receiving

                     Rec     Yds     TD

Lanter           34        593     9

Sheperson     24        576     7

McDaniel        21       293     3

Glasscock       17       192     2

Clark                9      139     3

Kicking

              XP-XPA     FG-FGA

Smith     50-54         3-4

Tackles

                    Solo    Ast     Tot     TFL

Clark            28       15       43      12

Sheperson    23       20       43        6

Stone           18       23       41        2

Ziesmer        19       21       40      13

McDaniel       15       10       25       4

Interceptions

                   Int     TD

Logan          3        0

Gillis            1        0

Lanter          1        0

Sheperson    1        1

Stone           1        0

STATE FINALS HISTORY

1999 — 2A, Boyle County 29, Glasgow 6

2000 — 2A, Boyle County 38, Glasgow 6

2001 — 3A, Boyle County 49, Rockcastle County 14

2002 — 3A, Boyle County 21, Rockcastle County 0

2003 — 3A, Boyle County 44, Highlands 10

2004 — 3A, Highlands 22, Boyle County 6

2009 — 4A, Boyle County 42, Lone Oak 39, OT

2010 — 4A, Boyle County 21, Allen County-Scottsville 14

2017 — 3A, Boyle County 40, Corbin 21

2019 — 4A, Johnson Central 21, Boyle County 20

