Franklin County baseball coach Deron McDonald accepts a check from Steve Pewitt and Greg Howard, members of the FCHS Class of 1973 Monday at FCHS. Pewitt and Howard presented a check for $5,200 to McDonald. The money was donated by the 10 members of the Class of 1973 who played baseball for the Flyers. From left are Pewitt, McDonald, Howard and current Flyer Sawyer Popp, holding a plaque with the names of the contributors. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Franklin County Class of 1973 baseball members delivered a donation and a challenge Monday.
Two members of the class, Steve Pewitt and Greg Howard, presented a $5,200 check to the FCHS baseball team prior to its home game against East Jessamine.
The money was donated by the 10 members of the class who played baseball and their coach.
“The Class of 1973, we’re challenging other Franklin County baseball classes to get together and donate as a class to the baseball program,” said Steve Pewitt of Frankfort, one of two members of the class who attended the pre-game ceremony.
The class didn’t set a goal on how much money to raise.
“It was overwhelming,” Pewitt said of the amount. “I thought if we got $1,800 that would be decent. We didn’t want to do this as individuals but as the Class of 1973.
"We hope this will get other classes to do this too."
Those who contributed were coach Bill Crumbaugh, Pewitt, Bill Stone, Earl McKigney, Barry Lee, Dennis Ellis, Bill Johnson, Ed Smith, Danny Young, Bill Woodside and Greg Howard, who also attended the ceremony.
A plaque that includes the names of all the contributors will be displayed in the Crumbaugh Hitting Building.
The 1973 Flyers went 22-10 their senior year and 28-3 as juniors. They’ll get together with the rest of their classmates later this year for their 50th high school reunion.
