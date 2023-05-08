The Franklin County Class of 1973 baseball members delivered a donation and a challenge Monday.

Two members of the class, Steve Pewitt and Greg Howard, presented a $5,200 check to the FCHS baseball team prior to its home game against East Jessamine.

051023.FC baseball donation_ly.jpg

Franklin County baseball coach Deron McDonald accepts a check from Steve Pewitt and Greg Howard, members of the FCHS Class of 1973 Monday at FCHS. Pewitt and Howard presented a check for $5,200 to McDonald. The money was donated by the 10 members of the Class of 1973 who played baseball for the Flyers. From left are Pewitt, McDonald, Howard and current Flyer Sawyer Popp, holding a plaque with the names of the contributors. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

