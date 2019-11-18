Kentucky Wesleyan College sophomore soccer player Madeline Clements was named to the all-conference team for the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
Clements started every match this season and helped anchor the Panthers’ back line. She managed to take four shots, two on goal while recording on assist this season.
The Panthers allowed less than two scores a game while the defense helped spark a five-match winning streak in the second half of the season.
Clements is a graduate of Franklin County High School.