LOUISVILLE — Louisville's basketball team came close to securing at least a tie for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship Wednesday night without even playing. Very close.
However, both of its biggest rivals for the crown — No. 7 Florida State and No. 22 Virginia — escaped upsets with plays in the final seconds Wednesday.
Had Notre Dame been able to hold onto a 13-point lead at home with 10 minutes remaining and had a Miami player not committed one of the most blockheaded fouls of the season, the No. 10 Cardinals could be celebrating their first ACC title.
But the Seminoles rallied for a 73-71 victory, and the Cavaliers overcame uncharacteristically poor shooting and ballhandling to edge host Miami 46-44, adding even more weight and pressure to U of L's showdown with Virginia on Saturday afternoon in John Paul Jones Arena.
Sophomore point guard Kihei Clark was Virginia's hero, swishing both ends of a one-and-one after he was fouled at midcourt by freshman Harlond Beverly with the score tied, only 8.3 seconds to play and the Cavs scurrying to hurry up their slow-paced offense to get a potential game-winning shot.
"A terrible way to end the game when you're in a position at the end to win it," said Miami coach Jim Larranaga, who took the blame for the ill-timed foul due to a miscommunication.
"I was shouting ‘Foul! Foul!’ to the official and (Beverly) thought I meant for him to foul. One heck of a game and I messed it up at the end."
The win was another one possession nail-biter for the Cavs, the hottest team in the ACC with a seven-game winning streak, six of which have come by a total of 13 points. They have also won 10 of their last 11, the lone loss coming against Louisville 80-73 on Jan. 8.
"Fortuitous," Virginia center Jay Huff said. "I'm trying to come up with a good word for it. That's an SAT word. Now we're excited to finish out the season on a win (against U of L), hopefully."
A few minutes later at the other end of the country, up in South Bend, Indiana, Florida State was putting the finishing touches on the evening's other dramatic victory.
Sophomore guard M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 points in the final 8:40 to fuel the Noles' furious rally — including 13 straight over a stretch of 3:36 — and Trent Forrest put back his own miss with 3.8 seconds for the winning basket. That gave FSU just their second lead of the night, the other being 5-4.
"We only led for 20 seconds the entire game," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "Not very many times you're going to win a game on the road in the ACC only leading for 20 seconds.”
So now the Cards head for Virginia Saturday knowing a loss could not only deny them their first ACC championship since joining the league in 2015, but also cost them the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament next week in Greensboro, N.C.
U of L (24-6 overall) and Florida State (25-5) are tied for the ACC lead at 15-4, so obviously a win coupled with a Noles loss would give the Cards the outright title. However, FSU will be heavily favored at home against Boston College (13-17, 7-12), which has lost four in a row. If the Noles and Cards tie at 16-4, FSU would win the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed by virtue of sweeping the series against U of L.
Virginia (22-7, 14-5) and Duke (24-6, 14-5) are also in contention for the championship, with the Blue Devils meeting resurgent North Carolina (13-17, 6-13) in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels have won three straight and took Duke into overtime before losing 98-96 a month ago in Chapel Hill.
If the Cavs and Blue Devils win and the Noles lose (highly unlikely), there would be a four-way tie for first and lead to multiple tiebreakers to determine the order of the top four seeds. Under ACC guidelines it can be a complicated six-step process potentially ending with a coin flip.
It would be only the second four-way, first-place tie in the 67-year history of the ACC. The only other one was in 1995 with North Carolina, Wake Forest, Virginia and Maryland. No. 1 Wake defeated No. 3 UNC 82-80 in overtime to win the championship, led by MVP Randolph Childress, whose 107 points in three games is still a tourney record.
It would be a fitting end to this crazy regular season to have another four-way deadlock leading into a postseason that promises to be just as unpredictable.
Saturday's games tip off at staggered times. U of L-Virginia starts the fun on ESPN at 4 p.m., followed by Duke-North Carolina on the same network. Florida State will play at 4:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.
