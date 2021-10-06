LEXINGTON — Will Levis knows Kentucky can’t rely on his defense to carry the weight of the team on its shoulders during the rest of the season and is confident the offense will begin a turnaround this weekend against LSU.
“If we want to beat LSU, we’re going to have to have better execution from our offense,” Levis said.
The 16th-ranked Wildcats (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) have scored just four touchdowns combined in wins over South Carolina and Florida during the past couple of weeks.
Kentucky also has struggled with turnovers and managed just 224 yards in a 20-13 win over the Gators last week. But offensive coordinator Liam Coen put things into perspective after the seven-point win over the Gators.
“We need to do better and we will get better,” Coen said. “Would we have liked to have seen a ton of more execution and yards? Absolutely. At the end of the day, a win like that is just incredible, no matter how it happens. I’m really tough on myself and it’s fun to be a part of.”
Coen said playing a mixture of defenses during the team’s first three conference encounters will help prepare the Wildcats for the upcoming encounters against the Tigers, followed by a showdown at No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 16 in Athens.
“I do believe it does help,” he said. “We haven’t really, truly played the top-notch defense, yet, if you really look at it. We executed well in some games and we obviously bit ourselves in the foot (at South Carolina), but if we’re looking at positives, we didn’t fumble the ball (against Florida). Nothing really prepares you for each week, but I do believe that our kids, they believed they could win (the Florida game) the whole week without a doubt.”
Coen, the former quarterbacks' coach for the Los Angeles Rams, said the weekly grind of the SEC is comparable to what he experienced in the NFL on a weekly basis.
“It reminds you of the NFL because each week is so difficult and it’s so physical and it’s draining,” Coen said.
Despite the toll the physicality of the league has taken on the offense this season, Coen believes Levis will pick up the pace as the season progresses.
“At the end of the day, he gives us a chance to win, because of his heart, through his leadership, toughness, and the way he plays the game,” Coen said.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops agreed.
We’re still just a bit off, but again we’re doing the right things,” Stoops said. “What I see is very positive. We’re doing the right things, it’s going to happen and Will is going to play better. I believe in what we’re doing and the whole group and it will come around.”
Gametracker: LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m., Saturday. TV/Radio: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.