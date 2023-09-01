090223.Vaught Column-UK receivers_submitted.JPG

Freshman receiver Shamar Porter, center, with fellow receivers Barion Brown, right, and Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day. (Vicky Graff photo)

He’s not been mentioned prominently during Kentucky’s preseason practices, but 6-3, 205-pound freshman receiver Shamar Porter of Nashville was a four-star recruit and a player that UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen believes is a future star.

“He’s run the 100 (meter dash) in 10.8 (seconds). He’s a big boy. He is physically bigger than (UK sophomore receiver) Barion (Brown) who is long-armed and wiry and can bend and torque his body, but Shamar is stronger,” Coen said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription