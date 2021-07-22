072321.LaneColston_TraciDavenport.jpg

Lane Colston, of Frankfort, pumps his fist after completing his ride aboard Lil Ruf Whizkey at the NRHA Derby in Oklahoma City. Colston captured the Non Pro Level 4 championship. (Traci Davenport/provided courtesy of NRHA)

Lane Colston has had plenty of big wins in the sport of reining, but his biggest came this summer at the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) Derby in Oklahoma City.

Colston, who will be a senior at Western Hills this fall, captured the Non Pro Derby Level 4 championship.

“That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve done,” Colston said. “It was super exciting. There are people who ride their whole lives for a chance to win a championship. I’m grateful to win.

”I’m only 17, but it’s one of the biggest moments of my life so far.”

According to the NRHA website, reining “is a judged event designed to show the athletic ability of a ranch-type horse within the confines of a show arena. In NRHA competition, contestants are required to run one of 13 approved patterns, included in the NRHA Handbook.

“Each pattern includes small slow circles, large fast circles, flying lead changes, roll backs over the hocks, 360-degree spins done in place, and exciting sliding stops that are the hallmark of the reining horse.”

Colston won the Derby aboard 4-year-old gelding Lil Ruf Whizkey, nicknamed Cowboy, with a score of 221. In reining, there are five judges, and the highest and lowest scores are thrown out to determine a final score.

The competition drew riders from across the United States and other countries. A total of 260 horses started in the preliminaries, and 30 made it to the finals.

“It was an amazing experience,” Colston said. “In the finals everyone was cheering so loud.”

The runner-up posted a score of 220½.

“She went right before me and she was so excited,” Colston said. “The competition is so tough. There’s no mercy at all. It’s go for the gusto.”

Colston’s score of 221 was good enough to also capture the youth championship.

After two days of preliminaries, Colston won the inaugural Colston Paving 4-Year-Old Non Pro Stakes Championship with a score of 219½ aboard Lil Ruf Whizkey.

Colston Paving, which sponsored the stakes, is owned by Lane's parents, Amy and Kevin Colston.

“Dad likes to see 4-year-olds have something else to compete in,” Lane said.

The derby is open to horses between 4-7 years old.

“I have a great horse,” Colston said. “My parents support me, and there are the people who help get him ready to show. He and I just kind of click. He’s the best horse.”

Colston plans to ride Lil Ruf Whizkey in a competition at Las Vegas in September.

“It’s a team sport; it’s not just me showing,” he said. “You have to have everyone’s help to get there. There are a lot of ups and downs, there are with any sport, but when you work hard and try harder and everything works out, it’s amazing. I’m grateful for that.”

Colston will compete in the Kentucky Reining Horse Association’s Clayton Classic, which will take place July 30-Aug. 1 at Lakeside Arena, 1385 Duncan Road.

The start time each day is 7:30 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription