Lane Colston closed out the 2020 reining season on a high note.
Competing at the CINCH NRHA (National Reining Horse Association) Futurity in Oklahoma City, Colston won the Youth Non Pro title and was the Level 4 Non Pro Co-Reserve Champion, meaning he finished second.
Colston, a junior at Western Hills, competed aboard Lil Ruf Whizkey, a gelding his family purchased in July.
The event took place Nov. 25-Dec. 4.
“This is the biggest event (for reining),” Colston said. “It’s like the Super Bowl of horse shows.”
Reining, according to the NRHA website, “is a judged event designed to show the athletic ability of a ranch-type horse within the confines of a show arena. In NRHA competition, contestants are required to run one of 13 approved patterns, included in the NRHA Handbook. Each pattern includes small slow circles, large fast circles, flying lead changes, roll backs over the hocks, 360-degree spins done in place, and exciting sliding stops that are the hallmark of the reining horse.”
“Level 4 is the highest level at the event,” Colston said. “There were 200 horses in the go round (preliminaries), and the top 30 go to the finals.
“I’m very pleased. Just to make the finals is exciting, and to be in the top five or 10 at the finals is crazy. I’m very excited about it. It’s a great way to end the year.”
The futurity is for 3-year-old horses.
“The reining finals are like the Kentucky Derby for quarterhorses,” Colston said.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Colston estimated he competed in 10-15 horse shows last year.
Many of the shows took place outdoors, and spectators were not allowed.
Colston, the son of Amy and Kevin Colston, will begin the 2021 season in March with a show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
