Kentucky has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, but Sporting News columnist Mike DeCourcy believes that coach John Calipari still needs to add shooters for next season to go with his incoming freshmen.
Guard CJ Fredrick announced he won’t be back at Kentucky next year and has committed to Cincinnati, and Antonio Reeves has put his name into the NBA draft even though he could still return to UK for another season.
“You need to have as many shooters in the program as you can. They were short on that last year and relied too much on Antonio,” DeCourcy said. “Some of that was CJ was hurt.”
Reeves became UK’s best — and sometimes only — 3-point threat and perimeter scorer, but in the NCAA Tournament second-round loss to Kansas State he missed his first 14 shots, including nine from 3, before making his last shot.
“Everybody has bad days as a shooter. The best guys have their 1-for-7 days but they could not afford that because there was nobody else to make shots,” DeCourcy said. “Cason (Wallace) was struggling to defend because his leg was not healthy and then he had to run the point and now they needed him to make shots. That’s a lot to ask.
“I think they really need Antonio back, but if they get him back he needs to play fewer minutes and be in a more specific role. When he is on, he plays a fair amount. But when he is not on, his minutes go lower. But he should never play more than 22 minutes in a game based on what he showed this year.
“Get him in, get him two or three shots and get him out before he hurts you defensively. That would be ideal for next season if Kentucky could do that. But they definitely need him and probably another shooter because no one guy is going to be on every game.”
Honoring his father
Joe Schlarman is a 6-3, 265-pound junior lineman at Lexington Catholic who can squat 405 pounds according to his Twitter profile. He can also play all five offensive line positions.
He recently made an unofficial visit to Kentucky where he put on jersey No. 65 — the same number his father, the late John Schlarman, wore when he was playing at Kentucky.
“We are doing the recruiting thing right now,” said LeeAnne Schlarman, Joe’s mother. “Joe knows he needs to get stronger and bigger. He is working hard. It’s an exciting but nerve-wracking time. We have a lot of people helping guide us and I am just interested to see how it works out.”
John Schlarman coached at Kentucky and built the Big Blue Wall with his work with UK’s offensive line before his passing three years ago from cancer. Two of John Schlarman’s former players, Mason Wolfe and Zach West, are now assistant coaches at Lexington Catholic.
“It would just be amazing if Joe did end up there (Kentucky), but that’s a long way off,” LeeAnne said. “All the kids take pictures in jerseys and to do that in No. 65 was exciting for him. It was a very special moment for him and a really neat time.”
He’s been offered by Murray, where former UK assistant Dean Hood is the head coach, and has also received interest from Eastern Kentucky, Troy, Austin Peay and Miami.
Troy is coached by former UK player/assistant coach Jon Sumrall.
“John was at Troy for several years (as an assistant coach). We have a lot of good friends there,” LeeAnne said. “We are really close to the Sumralls. It’s been great to see them doing so well and the community rallying around him.”
Opponent joins UK
Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser went back and watched offensive tackle Marques Cox play against Kentucky last season when he found out the Northern Illinois transfer had interest in the Wildcats.
“If you watch, he has played a lot of snaps in his career,” Yenser said. “I like his length. He is physical. He played against us and Vanderbilt last year back to back and did great.
“Watching him and then getting a chance to be around him and realizing how good a human being he is and I realized his leadership was also what we needed. He is a mature player who will hold people accountable.”
Cox did everything the Kentucky coaches expected in spring practice and is clearly the No. 1 left tackle on the depth chart.
“I still remember the first time I met him in person. I called coach Stoops and said, ‘This guy will be our starting left tackle,’” Yenser said. “He just has a good presence about him.
“The one thing I learned last year is that college is a lot different game than the NFL. You continue to learn stuff and he’s a guy that will help others do that.”
Goff makes history
Kentucky golfer Alex Goff had three straight rounds under 70 to finish with an 8-under par total to take second place at the SEC Championship in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Goff’s 202 54-hole total tied for the eighth-best score in SEC Championship history.
“This means a lot to me,” Goff said. “When you think about college golf, the SEC is the first conference that comes to mind. You play to win an SEC Championship and I’m really proud to represent Kentucky the way I did this week.”
Texas A&M's Sam Bennett was the low amateur in the recent Masters when he finished 16th with a 2-under par total. At the SEC Championship, he was 16th at 1-under par.
UK’s only SEC champion was John Owens in 1950 while Chip McDaniel was second in 2016, J.B. Holmes finished third in 2005 and David Snyder claimed fifth in 2014.
Goff had rounds of 67-68-67 and birdied three of his final four holes in his final round. He now has 19 under-par rounds this season going into NCAA Tournament play. It was his fourth top 10 finish this season and eighth top 20 finish. He also has another solo second place finish and a tie for second this season.
“The Seaside Course was a firm, fast and great test of golf. Alex handled the challenge beautifully and was solid all three rounds,” Kentucky coach Brian Craig said.
The NCAA Division I Men’s Golf selection show is Wednesday on Golf Channel.
Quotes of the Week
No. 1: “I always wanted to keep it, but Will (Levis) had it so I wasn’t tripping. I knew when I had the opportunity I’d get it again. Being back in 7 makes me feel better,” Kentucky receiver Barion Brown on changing from jersey No. 2 to No. 7.
No. 2: “I’m always laughing, always smiling, always pumping everybody up. I’m just real energetic, and I’m the leader — or I try to be,” Kentucky basketball signee Aaron Bradshaw on his personality.
No. 3: “He should actually have an advantage size-wise, but he’s ruined his game, in my opinion, by just becoming a 3-point shooter. If you’re as big as he is, you’re going to have a size-height advantage every single night. But if you’re going to stand out on the perimeter, two things. You don’t get to the foul line and you don’t use your height. So it’s useless height and that’s what bothers me about his game,” NBA TNT analyst Charles Barkley on former UK player Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.