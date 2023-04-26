Kentucky has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, but Sporting News columnist Mike DeCourcy believes that coach John Calipari still needs to add shooters for next season to go with his incoming freshmen.

Guard CJ Fredrick announced he won’t be back at Kentucky next year and has committed to Cincinnati, and Antonio Reeves has put his name into the NBA draft even though he could still return to UK for another season.

042923.VaughtCol-Reeves.JPG

If Antonio Reeves does return to UK, Sporting News columnist Mike DeCourcy thinks he needs to play fewer minutes. (Vicky Graff photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription