Christmas came early for Meals on Wheels recipients.
The Central Kentucky Homemakers Quilt Guild provided nearly 200 stockings to those who receive Meals on Wheels earlier this month.
The guild made the stockings and took donations to fill them.
“This year our goal was to provide a stocking for every person on the Meals on Wheels program,” said Mary Ann Burch, president of the Quilt Guild. “The number of people unable to get out has really increased during the COVID pandemic.”
The guild began working on the project in October.
“We spread the word about our goal using word of mouth and social media and received a tremendous community response,” Burch said. “Our guild prepared kits (with fabric and patterns for stockings), which we distributed to friends and interested people and had several sew days to make stockings.
“Lots of our community members donated checks and items to stuff the stockings. We’ve used some of that money to buy fabric, and we plan to buy holiday fabric for next year when it goes on sale after Christmas. Starting in October gave us time to complete this project before most of our members get busy with the holidays. I can’t express how much our Quilt Guild appreciates the Frankfort community.”
One of the community members who helped was Western Hills junior Ellie Roberts.
“I became involved in the stocking project because my aunt, Debbie Poole, is largely involved in the guild,” she said. “I am also a senior youth administrator at the Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels Greater Frankfort, which I volunteer a lot of time to. Through these two connections I thought it would be great to help out in this project to assist both groups.”
A member of the WHHS volleyball team, Roberts got her teammates involved in the project.
“During this year’s high school volleyball season, I grew closer to my coach, Jeff Stamper, whose mother, Mary Jo Stamper, was largely involved in the making of stockings with the guild,” Roberts said.
“I was very interested in helping out with gathering donations for the stockings and wanted to bring this to the volleyball team in memory of Mrs. Stamper. I received a lot of help getting the word around from Coach Stamper and together we were very successful in raising money specifically.”
The team raised over $1,100 to help stuff the stockings, and there were plenty of other people in the community who were involved.
“Debbie Brown and I worked together on the stocking project,” Burch said. “She took the lead in the creation and sewing of the 199 stockings, and I took care of the collection of the donated items to go inside the stockings.
“We had 11 helpers sort and count the stuffing items one weekend and 17 filled and delivered the stockings to the Capital City Activity Center the next weekend. The Paul Sawyier (Public) Library donated a book for each Meals on Wheels recipient.”
And getting the chance to help has its own rewards.
“The best part of working on the project was getting to work with Coach Stamper and raising money for these seniors,” Roberts said. “I love getting to brighten their holiday season and help out the center and the guild any chance I can.”
