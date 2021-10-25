Juniper Hill Golf Course will be hosting a community meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. This meeting is for area golfers to offer some input into the rate structure for the 2022 golf season.
 
All city agencies are being asked to examine their operations and look for ways to maximize revenue while reducing expenses when possible. JHGC is in the process of working on that and would certainly welcome community engagement to help hopefully raise golf course revenue for the 2022 golf season and beyond. 
 
Those who play golf at Juniper Hill are asked to attend this meeting.

