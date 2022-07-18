Bryan Conway and Lesa Hodge were the winners in the Chenault & Hoge Frankfort City Championships Sunday at Juniper Hill Golf Course.

072022.CityChamp-Hodge_Facebook.jpg

Lesa Hodge won the women's division of the Chenault & Hoge Frankfort City Championships for the second year in a row Sunday at Juniper Hill. With Hodge is Juniper Hill golf pro Kirk Schooley. (Photo via Facebook)

Hodge won the women’s division for the second year in a row with a score of 149 (73-76).

072022.CityChamp-Conway_Facebook.jpg

Bryan Conway, left, won the men's division of the Chenault & Hoge Frankfort City Championships by eight shots Sunday at Juniper Hill. Presenting Conway with his trophy was Juniper Hill golf pro Kirk Schooley. (Photo via Facebook)

Conway started the tournament Saturday with a 63, the only below-par round for the tournament, and he followed that with an even-par 70 Sunday to win with a score of 133. Barney Sutley was runner-up with a score of 141 (71-70).

Natalie Britton shot 163 (79-84) to win the women’s senior championship, and on the men’s side Kevin Whitaker won the senior championship after a one-hole playoff with Gary Sharfe. Both men shot 145.

The Chenault & Hoge Frankfort City Junior Championship was played Friday at Juniper Hill. Claudia Logan won the girls division, and Reagan Hunter won the boys division.

Here are the top finishers in each flight of the tournament played Saturday and Sunday.

MEN

Championship Flight: 1. Bryan Conway 133 (63-70), 2. Barney Sutley 141 (71-70), 3. Scott Marlin 143 (72-71), 4. Danny Anglin 144 (72-72).

First Flight: 1. Seth Dawson 144 (73-71), 2. Kevin Whitaker 145 (70-75), 2. Gary Sharfe 145 (73-72), 4. Warren Mitchell 148 (73-75).

Second Flight: 1. Jim Clark 150 (72-78), 1. Brian Hiles 150 (76-74), 3. Mark Brickner 152 (75-77), 3. Bert White 152 (74-78), 5. Brad Reynolds 153 (76-77).

Third Flight: 1. Brad Kays 151 (77-74), 2. Jeff Bibb 154 (78-76), 2. Mike Collins 154 (76-78), 4. Kat Veerasethakul 157 (79-78).

Fourth Flight: Steve Dawson, first low gross, 160 (84-76); Scott Barnett, second low gross, 166 (85-81); Peter Gall, first low net, 131; Ricky May, second low net, 137.

WOMEN

Championship Flight: Lesa Hodge, first low gross, 149 (73-76), Tara Purvis, second low gross, 164 (82-82); Natalie Britton, first low net, 143.

First Flight: Julie Dawson, first low gross, 173 (85-88); Marcie Mathews, second low gross, 175 (86-89); Barbara Reynolds, first low net, 148.

