Jacob Cook was looking for a little more balance in his life, so he took some time off from playing golf.
That break has paid off.
Cook, a 2016 graduate of Franklin County, was the low amateur and tied for fifth overall at the Unbridled Tour golf event played at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
He finished with a three-day total of 204 (67-67-70).
“I played very little last summer,” Cook said. “I went five weeks without playing, without hitting a ball. I was caddying a lot, but I was kind of burned out with it last summer. I wasn’t playing that well, and I didn’t want to play.”
Cook spent part of last summer caddying for Chip McDaniel, who was the winner of last month’s Unbridled Tour tournament.
“It definitely helped,” Cook said of the break last summer. “Honestly I kind of had a change of mindset, working with the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), spending time with my friends. I’m practicing a lot less, but it’s smarter. It’s not as long. I used to go and hit balls for eight hours.”
Cook was on FCHS’ golf team for seven years before signing with Kentucky. He’ll be a senior on the UK golf team this fall, and he has two years of eligibility left. One is a redshirt year, and the other is a year given because this past spring season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He's completed his requirements for a bachelor’s degree in business management and will graduate in December.
“I’ll definitely use one (year) and probably use both,” Cook said of his remaining eligibility. “I’m trying to get into the MBA program at school, and if I get in the MBA program I’ll use two years and get my MBA.”
Cook is also active in volunteer work, and last month he was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team.
He works with several organizations, and one of the things he does is speak at schools about the FCA.
“It’s very full,” Cook said about his schedule, “but I find a few hours here and there where I’m able to help out any way I can.”
His schedule this summer will include a lot of golf but few tournaments.
“I’ll play a lot, but I won’t be competing very much, only three to five events this summer because there’s not much going on,” Cook said.
He said procedures were different at the Unbridled event because of the pandemic.
“You could walk or ride,” he said. “I rode, but it was only one person per cart. They handed scorecards out in zip-lock bags, and if you took flag out you had to wear gloves.
“It was definitely different than a normal tournament. There weren’t bunker rakes. They’d let you rake the bunker with your foot and put the ball back. They didn’t want you to get there more than 45 minutes before your tee time so they wouldn’t have a lot of people at the practice area at once.
“All in all it was still golf, and it was still fun to go play.”
During his career at UK, Cook has played in 13 events. His low round was 69, which he shot last fall in Cincinnati’s Bearcat Invitational.
“I’m excited about this fall,” Cook said about UK’s upcoming season. “We have some good players on the team, and I’ll be the oldest guy on the team so I can be a leader on and off the golf course.
“The fact I’m playing pretty good golf right now, I’m excited to see how we do this fall.”
