Jacob Cook won two tournaments in a week, and he had to defeat teammates to do it.
A member of the University of Kentucky’s golf team, Cook won the Daniel Boone Invitational on Sunday at the Frankfort Country Club, defeating former Franklin County High teammate CJ Jones on the first playoff hole.
On July 12, Cook edged current UK teammate Cooper Parks by a stroke to capture the Lexington City Golf Championship.
“I didn’t have any tournaments in June,” Cook said, “and then I played in three events in 10 days.”
The Lexington City tournament was played July 10-12 with each round at a different course. Cook competed in the Kentucky Match Play Championship July 14-15 at Nevel Meade in Prospect and the Boone Friday through Sunday.
At the Kentucky Match Play Championship, Cook had a hole-in-one in his first match on the par-three fifth hole. He lost in the round of 16.
“It was my fourth hole-in-one but my first one in competition,” he said. “The first three were when I was just out playing, so that was kind of cool.”
Cook kicked off his summer finishing as the low amateur in the Unbridled Tour event played in May at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
Jones, a member of the Ball State golf team, saw his summer get off to a slow start with the coronavirus pandemic forcing many tournaments to be pushed back until July and August.
Jones did play in a Kentucky Amateur Series event June 22 at Summit Hill in Florence, where he shot 69 to finish second, one shot out of first place. He also played in the Kentucky Match Play Championships, losing in the quarterfinals.
“I was able to get out and play some competitive golf before the Boone, which was really nice because that’s been in short supply this summer,” Jones said.
Jones shot under par every round of the Boone to finish at 205 (67-69-69). Cook opened with an even-par 72 Friday but followed that with a 64 and 69 for a three-day total of 205, 11-under par.
Cook birdied No. 1, the first hole of his playoff with Jones, to win the tournament.
“I really struggled in the first round,” Cook said. “I put too much pressure on myself to perform. Obviously being from Frankfort, the Boone is one of the tournaments I wanted to win. I’d really been playing well coming into the tournament. I expected a lot of myself, and I played a little tight the first round.
“I played extremely well Saturday and Sunday. The next two rounds I came out and freed myself up to go out and play.”
Jones was steady all three rounds.
“Lately here I’ve been busy really working on some stuff in my game, and I feel like things are starting to click a little more,” he said. “I’ve been going to the gym more and working on the mental aspect of my game, and it’s starting to work for me.
“At the Boone, to be able to play under par all three days, when the course was not set up easy and with the (windy) conditions we had Sunday, I think my hard work is starting to pay off a little bit.”
Reid Bedell, who will be playing at Kentucky this fall, was third at 208, followed by Ben Fuqua at 210.
Rounding out the top five with a score of 214 was Will Molen, a former FCHS golfer who now plays at Midway. The top five all shot under par.
This was the second time Cook had played in the Boone and first time for Jones.
“It wasn’t the finish I wanted, but it was a lot of fun playing with Jacob and Will on the last day of the tournament,” Jones said. “It was a throwback to our Franklin County days. Jacob played really well. I always want to put myself in position to win, and I did. That’s all I can really ask for.
“I have to give a shout-out to the Frankfort Country Club for the job they did. It was an awesome event, and the course was in great shape. At the 18th tee there must have been 150 people standing behind us to watch us hit.”
Cook, a 2016 graduate of FCHS, and Jones, a 2017 FCHS graduate, both have two years of eligibility remaining. They each received a year of eligibility after the 2020 spring season wasn’t completed because of the pandemic.
Cook also has a redshirt year, and Jones will be a senior this fall.
Jones, who is on schedule to graduate in May with a degree in sports administration, hasn’t decided if he will use the extra year of eligibility.
“It’s been awesome, it’s been fun, it’s been a blast,” he said of his college career, “and it’s crazy to me it goes by that fast.”
Cook, who has completed requirements for a business management degree, plans to attend graduate school while using his two years of eligibility.
“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “I hit a really rough patch for two or three years, and to see my hard work pay off is extremely rewarding and motivating.”
Here are the top three finishers in each flight at the Boone.
Championship Flight: 1. Jacob Cook 205 (72-64-69), won in playoff; 2. CJ Jones 205 (67-69-69), 3. Reid Bedell 208 (68-69-71).
First Flight: 1. Bryce Beard 222, 2. Tony Wise 223, 3. Rick Harp 225.
Second Flight: 1. Jack Bergstrom 230, T2. Garret Smith 232, T2. Rob Duff 232.
Third Flight: 1. Hunter Cloud 242, T2. Walker Lee 248, T2. Bob Amato 248.
Fourth Flight: 1. Mark Whelan 261, 2. Reed Miklavcic 265, 3. CJ Cunningham 270.
Fifth Flight: 1. Doug Marshall 238, 2. Robert Brown 240, 3. Ernest Fowler 241.
Sixth Flight: 1. Donald Perry 252, 2. Greg Pauley 255, 3. Keith Lee 258.
Seventh Flight: 1. David Smith 266, T2. Lewis Hyatt 269, T2. Kelly Oliver 269.
Eighth Flight: 1. Daniel Fick 269, 2. Jason Bentley 273, 3. Ryan Sturm 274.
Ninth Flight: 1. Chris Ball 293, 2. Joe Shane 298, 3. Daniel Looney 303.
10th Flight: 1. Tom Allen 304, 2. Bobby Pelosi 310, 3. Bill Barrows 313.
