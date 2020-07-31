080120.KyOpen-Cook_submitted.JPG

Jacob Cook, a member of Kentucky's golf team, was the low amateur at the Kentucky Open Friday at Triple Crown Country Club in Union. Cook is a graduate of Franklin County High School. (Photo submitted)

Jacob Cook finished as the low amateur at the 101st Kentucky Open golf tournament Friday at Triple Crown Country Club in Union.

Cook, a 2016 graduate of Franklin County and a member of the University of Kentucky men’s golf team, shot a three-round total of 207 (70-69-68), 11-under par, to finish in second place, two shots behind professional J.B. Williams.

Williams led wire-to-wire to give him back-to-back titles, only the 11th time that’s been done in the tournament’s history.

The third and final round began Thursday, but heavy rain forced the round to be completed Friday.

Cook closed with birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to finish with a four-under par 32 on the back nine.

Cook and pro Trey Shirley, the 2018 Kentucky Open champion, tied for second place, and amateur J.M. Butler and pro Billy Tom Sargent both shot 208 to finish tied for fourth.

The Kentucky Open wrapped up a big summer for Cook, who won the Lexington City Golf Championship and the Daniel Boone Invitational at the Frankfort Country Club. He was also the low amateur at the Unbridled Tour event in May at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.

