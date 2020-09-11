State Am logo

University of Kentucky golfer Jacob Cook finished in a tie for fifth place Friday at Clark's Pump 'N Shop Kentucky Amateur. 

The tournament was played at the Lexington Country Club.

Cook, a graduate of Franklin County, finished the three-day event with a one-over par 215 (71-71-73).

FCHS graduate Will Molen, a member of Midway University's golf team, tied for 42nd place with a score of 228 (71-75-82).

Molen tied for 42nd place with Franklin County boys basketball coach Tony Wise, who shot even par Friday for 228 (81-75-72).

UK golfer Alex Goff won the tournament with a 12-under par 204 (67-67-70), four shots ahead of runner-up Andy Roberts of Owensboro.

