Jacob Cook, a member of Kentucky's golf team, is in fifth place after the second round of the Clark's Pump 'N Shop Kentucky Amateur Thursday at the Lexington Country Club.
Cook shot a one-under par 71 for the second straight day Thursday, good for a two-day total of 142.
Will Molen, a member of the Midway University golf team, followed his first-round score of 71 with a three-over par 75 Thursday. His score of 146 has him in a three-way tie for 12th place.
Cook and Molen are both Franklin County graduates.
Franklin County boys basketball coach Tony Wise made the cut after the second round with a score of 156 (81-75).
Alex Goff, a teammate of Cook's at Kentucky, leads the tournament with a 10-under par score of 134 (67-67). That's good for a three-shot lead over Andy Roberts of Owensboro and Joshua Rhodes of Paducah.
The final round of the tournament is being played today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.