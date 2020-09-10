State Am logo

Jacob Cook, a member of Kentucky's golf team, is in fifth place after the second round of the Clark's Pump 'N Shop Kentucky Amateur Thursday at the Lexington Country Club.

Cook shot a one-under par 71 for the second straight day Thursday, good for a two-day total of 142.

Will Molen, a member of the Midway University golf team, followed his first-round score of 71 with a three-over par 75 Thursday. His score of 146 has him in a three-way tie for 12th place.

Cook and Molen are both Franklin County graduates.

Franklin County boys basketball coach Tony Wise made the cut after the second round with a score of 156 (81-75).

Alex Goff, a teammate of Cook's at Kentucky, leads the tournament with a 10-under par score of 134 (67-67). That's good for a three-shot lead over Andy Roberts of Owensboro and Joshua Rhodes of Paducah.

The final round of the tournament is being played today.

