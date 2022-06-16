Jacob Cook led the local golfers at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur played this week at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.

Cook tied for 14th place with a one-under par 212 (73-70-69), and C.J. Jones tied for 22nd place with a one-over par 214 (75-69-70).

Cook and Jones are Franklin County graduates and played collegiate golf — Cook at Kentucky and Jones at Ball State.

Micah Stangebye, a member of Kentucky State’s golf team, tied for 41st place with a score of 218 (73-68-77).

Two KSU golfers didn’t make the cut after Wednesday’s second round. Will Gibson shot nine over par, and Jared Southerland finished at 10 over par. The cut was six over.

