State Am logo

Former Franklin County teammates Jacob Cook and Will Molen are tied for fifth place after the first round of Clark's Pump 'N Shop Kentucky Amateur being played at the Lexington Country Club.

Cook, who plays for the University of Kentucky, and Molen, who plays for Midway University, both shot one-under par 71 Wednesday. They're tied with six other players for fifth place.

Alex Goff and Andy Roberts are tied for the lead after shooting 67 Wednesday.

The tournament continues through Friday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription