Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the standings for local golfers Jacob Cook and Will Molen after the first round of Clark's Pump 'N Shop Kentucky Amateur.

Former Franklin County teammates Jacob Cook and Will Molen are tied for sixth place after the first round of Clark's Pump 'N Shop Kentucky Amateur being played at the Lexington Country Club.

Cook, who plays for the University of Kentucky, and Molen, who plays for Midway University, both shot one-under par 71 Wednesday. They're tied with five other players for fifth place.

Josh Rhodes led the tournament after shooting a six-under par 66 Wednesday.

The tournament continues through Friday.

