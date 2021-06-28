LEXINGTON — Kentucky men’s golfer Jacob Cook, a Franklin County High School graduate, repeated as the Lexington City Men’s Golf champion on Sunday following an 8-under 64 on the final day of play to capture the event by five shots.
“It means so much and it is so rewarding to win the Lexington City Championship in back-to-back years,” Cook said. “It is a very prestigious tournament with a great history. A lot of great players have won this event and it’s special to get my name o the trophy a second time.”
The tournament was a three-day, 54-hole event, played on three different courses in Lexington. This year’s event saw the players take on the Tates Creek Golf Club, Gay Brewer Jr. at Picadome and the Kearney Hills Golf Links to round out the week.
Cook fired rounds of 67-71-64 for a 202 for a 14-under par scorecard. He bettered the second-place finisher by five shots and his round of 64 was easily the lowest during Sunday’s final round.
Cook fired a round of 67 during Friday’s opening round at Tates Creek. He logged seven birdies to offset a pair of bogeys. His birdie at the 16th help carry him into Saturday’s second round at Picadome. Following Saturday’s 71, Cook entered Sunday’s final round two shots back of the leader.
The Frankfort native wasted little time getting into the mix of things for the trophy with back-to-back-to-back birdies to begin his round at Kearney Hills. He played the opening nine holes at 4-under par. Not to be out done, he scored four more birdies on the back nine with the under-par scores coming at the 10th, 11th, 14th and 17th holes to push his round to a 64 and a dominating five-stroke victory.
Cook enjoyed a banner year in 2020-21 for the Wildcats. He earned a career-low 73.26 stroke average as he played in a career-high nine events. He was the only UK player to start in all nine events for the Wildcats this season. Cook logged a career-low round (68) and a career-low score (212) during the season. He also earned a career-best collegiate finish of a tie for 16th at the Kiawah Invitational.
Cook will next appear in the Palmetto Amateur July 7-10 in Aiken, South Carolina.
