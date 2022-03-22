Brooklynn Miles directs the offense for Tennessee in its NCAA Tournament game Monday against Belmont. Tennessee won 70-67 to advance to the round of 16 and will play Louisville Saturday. (Ian Cox | Tennessee Athletics)
Rebecca Cook, a graduate student at Southeastern University, led her team with nine rebounds in its loss in the NAIA national semifinals Monday in Sioux City, Iowa. (Photo submitted)
Rebecca Cook saw her season come to an end Monday night while Brooklynn Miles will be playing in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen this weekend.
The two Franklin County graduates are playing in national basketball tournaments. Cook plays for Southeastern University, which lost Monday in the NAIA national semifinals.
Miles is a freshman at Tennessee, which defeated Belmont Monday 70-67 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Fourth-seeded Tennessee will take on No. 1 seed Louisville Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Wichita Region semifinals. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Miles, a 2021 FCHS graduate, had three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal for Tennessee.
The Lady Vols (25-8) were led by graduate Alexus Dye who posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Tamari Key and freshman Sara Puckett were also in double figures with 18 and 12, respectively.
Puckett hit a 3-pointer from the corner with just under 18 seconds remaining to put Tennessee ahead for good.
Southeastern’s season ended with a 53-52 loss to Dordt in the semifinals at Sioux City, Iowa.
The Fire trailed Dordt by nine points with 1:46 left in the game but scored nine straight points to tie the game with 30 seconds remaining.
A free throw with three seconds left gave Dordt the victory.
"So many things didn't click for the first 38 (minutes)," Southeastern coach Tim Hays said. "This has been one of those teams from Day 1 this year that had the character and the heart to overcome adversity and even in those final timeouts we kept saying how we were going to find a way and they believed that."
Cook, a graduate student and 2017 FCHS graduate, led the Fire with nine rebounds. She also had eight points and two assists.
