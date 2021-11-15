Franklin County junior running back Kaden Moorman has rushed for 1,246 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 games to help the Flyers reach the Class 4A quarterfinals. He is also a University of Kentucky commit in the 2023 recruiting class.

He has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and has 13 catches for 169 yards and two more touchdowns.

Corbin football coach Tom Greer says Franklin County's Kaden Moorman could make big things happen at Kentucky. (State Journal file photo)

Moorman had a big game — 103 yards rushing and one touchdown on 16 carries and four receptions for 61 yards — in a 27-7 September loss at Corbin, but he certainly impressed Corbin coach Tom Greer.

“He is a great back. No question,” Greer said. “To me, I believe he is the best back in the state of Kentucky in the 2023 (recruiting) class. He’s big and runs really well.”

Greer knew Wisconsin had offered Moorman a scholarship and figured that made him “legit” because of past running backs who have played there.

“I think he was a huge commitment for UK,” Greer said. “I think it speaks volumes about Kentucky and why he sees Kentucky as a top team in the country.

“But Moorman is everything you want and more. Watching him on film and then playing against him, every time he touches the ball he is a threat. He is a big, thick back. I think he could carry it 25 times per game easily.

“He’s just a big-time commitment for UK. I really believe he will give Kentucky that back for the next three or four years that can make big things happen.”

Franklin County will host Allen County-Scottsville in the Class 4A quarterfinals Friday at 7:30 p.m.

