There will be no football in Frankfort this week.
All three local teams have been sidelined by COVID-19.
Frankfort's football team has been quarantined after finding out Wednesday that a player had tested positive for the virus.
Western Hills played Frankfort last week, and that led to the Franklin County Health Department requiring WHHS to cancel its game Friday at home against Shelby County.
WHHS coach Don Miller said his team has no positive cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County found out over the weekend that one of its players had tested positive, and the Flyers are quarantined until the week of Oct. 5.
Frankfort is quarantined until Oct. 6.
"I don't know if they were 100% completely in shock that it happened, just because of County's situation earlier this week," FHS coach Craig Foley said of his team's reaction to the news.
Getting the season in during a pandemic has been a concern for Foley.
"We've been very honest with them, very upfront, that it was not if but when," he said about the season being interrupted by COVID-19. "It's one of those things you knew was going to happen. It was a matter of time.
"I'm glad we've gotten to play as many games as we have. In the beginning of this (pandemic) I was very skeptical about playing any games in the fall. Hopefully we can come back and get a few more games in for the kids."
Western Hills had a meeting Thursday with the health department to go over what WHHS needs to do going forward.
Friday's schedule had already undergone several changes because of COVID-19.
FCHS played Woodford County last week, and Woodford was supposed to host Frankfort Friday. The Woodford-FHS game was canceled, and a Woodford player has since tested positive.
Western Hills was set to host Pineville Friday for Senior Night. Pineville canceled because of COVID issues, but the Wolverines picked up the game with Shelby County, which had been scheduled to play at FCHS this week.
FHS will not be able to play its game Oct. 2 against Mason County, and its first game back will be Oct. 9 at Eminence.
Frankfort's homecoming events have been rescheduled for the week of Oct. 19. The Panthers are scheduled to host Berea on Oct. 23.
FCHS has revised its schedule. The two games the Flyers are missing during their quarantine, against Shelby County and North Oldham, are district games.
The North Oldham game has been moved to Oct. 30 at North Oldham. Franklin County dropped its game with Great Crossing on that date to play North Oldham.
The game with Shelby County hasn't been rescheduled.
All three local teams have played two games this season.
