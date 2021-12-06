Franklin county high school flyers logo.jpg

Zac Cox poured in a career-high 40 points Saturday as Franklin County’s boys basketball team defeated Nelson County 65-61 Saturday in Bardstown.

Cox went 8-for-12 from 3-point range and was 14-for-21 on all field goal attempts.

Also scoring for the Flyers were Braylon Dawson with nine points, Andrew Chenault with six, Jayden Mattison with four, Kaden Moorman with three, Tyler Valentine with two, and Max Mulder with one point.

Dawson had six rebounds and Chenault and Mulder both had five to lead FCHS.

Franklin County (2-1) plays at East Jessamine Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription