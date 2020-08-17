Crankenstein is still at it.
Jake Moore, who’s called Crankenstein by his friends, caught a 97-pound blue catfish Wednesday morning at Taylorsville Lake, about 18 months after catching a 93-pound blue catfish in the Kentucky River.
“It was a monster,” Moore said of Wednesday’s catch. “If my buddy hadn’t been there I don’t think I would have gotten him in. I fought him for almost two hours.”
Moore, who lives in Graefenburg, ran into a few obstacles during the battle.
“He went under the dock,” Moore said. “My buddy said he would hook my line and to let my pole go and he’d pull my pole up from the other side.
“I didn’t want to do that. The pole I was using was an old pole of my father’s, and I thought I could lose both of them, the pole and the fish.”
But Moore did eventually drop his pole, and his friend, using his 10-foot pole, was able to get his hand on the line from Moore’s pole and retrieve the pole.
The fish also got caught on a log that delayed bringing him in.
“It took forever,” Moore said. “We had to get in the water about waist deep to get a net on it.”
He used cut bluegill as bait and a 15-pound test line.
“I don’t know how he didn’t break the line,” Moore said. “It was meant to be, I guess.
“I think my mom must have been with me. That’s the only way we could get the fish in. My buddy and I asked ‘how did he not break the line?’ Mom must have been there.”
Moore’s mother, Lisa Moore, passed away Nov. 14, 2018.
Moore thought the fish might be a state record, but it fell a few pounds short.
The state record blue catfish was caught by Glynn Grogan of Arlington on Oct. 20, 2018, in the Ohio River and weighed 106.9 pounds.
Moore took a holding tank with him Wednesday, and, like he did with the 93-pound catfish he caught last year, he released Wednesday’s catch.
“Taylorsville Lake swimmers, beware,” Moore said. “There’s a monster in there.”
