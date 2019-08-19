Two cricket tournaments took place Aug. 10 at Lakeview Park, but what happened was about more than the sport.
The daylong event included activities for children and badminton, along with a men’s cricket tournament and women’s cricket tournament, all to raise funds for CRY (Child Rights and You) America, a nonprofit organization that serves underprivileged children.
“We’ve had events in the past, especially in Frankfort from 2009 to 2012,” Srinivas Dharanipragada said. “Then we took a break. Life happens, but we revived it this year.”
The men’s tournament drew 16 teams, including teams from Frankfort, Lexington, Louisville, Richmond, Georgetown and Cincinnati.
Four women’s teams competed in a separate tournament.
Because a game of cricket can last four to five hours, a condensed version was played.
Around 350 people attended.
“We’ve had tremendous support from everyone in town, across the state and even across the country,” Dharanipragada said. “We wanted to do something. We wanted to get everyone involved — families, kids. We had kids in the morning playing games, hopscotch, crafts. We just wanted them to be engaged.”
The charity began 30 years ago in India and came to the United States about 17 years ago.
“We wanted to do something, and we raise money to support underprivileged children here as well as India,” Dharanipragada said.
At the Lakeview Park event, Atman Bhabaraju, Nikitha Dharanipragada and Muskan Aga were the winners of their respective categories in badminton.
A local team, Boys Are Back, led by Vivek Kumar Medepalli, Sri Harsha Darapaneni and Saradhi Karuturi, was the winner of the men’s cricket event.
The Frankfort Mirchi team was the winner of the women’s cricket tournament, and the Sun Risers were the runners-up. The other teams were Thunder Queens and Women Warriors.
According to Wikipedia, cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of 11 players on a field at the center of which is a 22-yard pitch with a wicket at each end. The batting side scores runs by striking the ball bowled at the wicket with the bat, while the bowling and fielding side tries to prevent this and dismiss each player, so they are out. When 10 players have been dismissed, the inning ends and the teams swap roles.
The organization holds different events throughout the year, including tennis, walks, cricket and golf.
The next local event will be a volleyball tournament Sept. 7 at Juniper Hill Park.
“This was going to be a long day,” Safya Nookala said at Lakeview Park. “Life happens, but we had to start again sometime, and it was now.”