Danville’s boys basketball team set the tone early, and the Admirals handed Frankfort a 72-48 loss Wednesday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium.
Danville (2-3) led 25-8 after the first quarter and 45-20 at halftime.
“I’m proud of the fact we won the second half,” FHS coach Chris O’Bryan said. “At least we didn’t roll over.
“The pressure got to us in the first half, and we didn’t handle it well. We have to be able to run our offense and withstand some pressure.”
The Admirals were ahead 63-33 at the end of the third quarter, and FHS took the fourth quarter 15-9.
“In the second half we played much better,” O’Bryan said. “We did a better job of running our offense and got some layups.
“We need to take the two or three minutes we played well in the third and the two or three minutes in the fourth quarter and put together a whole quarter.”
Jackson Twombly led the Panthers with 13 points, and Chaz Austin scored 11.
Danville’s Dante Hayden led all players with 21 points.
“We have to get people in places where they can excel,” O’Bryan said. “It’s a learning process.
“We’re not playing our best basketball right now and that’s good. You don’t want to be playing your best in December. In every game we’ve had we’ve been able to see improvement.”
FHS (3-2) plays its first district game Friday at Western Hills.
“Tomorrow we’ll go back to practice, work on seeing more improvement, and get ready for Western Hills,” O’Bryan said.
DANVILLE (72) — Nicholas Price-Hancock 5, Trey Dawson 13, Dante Hayden 21, Damion Givens-Ford 2, Aiden Slone 9, Ethan Cooper 3, Darrian Bell 11, Ethan Wood 8.
FRANKFORT (48) — Charlie Ellis 8, Ronnie Moore 4, Jordan Blythe 6, Chaz Austin 11, Will O’Bryan 2, Jackson Twombly 13, Delano Craig 2, Nate O’Bryan 2.