Daphne's Legacy, a non-profit organization, is hosting a golf scramble on April 23 to raise money for triple negative breast cancer research. Daphne Scruggs Fields died from the disease in 2013. (Photo submitted)

After Daphne Scruggs Fields died in 2013, her family wanted to be sure she wasn’t forgotten.

They also wanted to raise awareness of triple negative breast cancer and funds to help fight the disease.

To that end, Daphne’s Legacy, a non-profit organization formed in Fields’ memory, will be hosting its first golf scramble on Friday, April 23, at Weissinger Hills in Shelby County.

“So many people give money to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Bosom Buddies, but they don’t know exactly where the money goes, and it takes a long time to trickle down to triple negative breast cancer research,” said Missy Mills, Daphne’s aunt and president of Daphne’s Legacy.

“All our money goes to research for triple negative breast cancer, and we have a partnership with UK’s Markey Cancer Center, which has an ongoing research program.”

The registration fee for the scramble is $100 per person or $400 for a team. Forms can be found on Daphne’s Legacy’s website, www.daphneslegacy.com, and its Facebook page.

Triple negative breast cancer is considered one of the most aggressive types of breast cancer, and its growth is not fueled by the hormones estrogen and progesterone, according to the website breastcancer.org.

It is also more likely to be diagnosed in people younger than 50. Fields was 32 when she was diagnosed and 34 when she passed.

Daphne’s Legacy has hosted five 5K runs as fundraisers. Normally held in April, Fields’ birth month, last year’s 5K was pushed back to September because of COVID.

“This year we didn’t really want to do a 5K this April because we just had one in the fall,” Mills said. “We started thinking what else could we do while socially distancing, and this seemed like a good time to do a golf scramble.”

The scramble will have a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m., and lunch and a raffle will begin at 11:30 a.m.

One of the raffle items is a bottle of Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Pappy Van Winkle bourbon, which was donated to Daphne’s Legacy.

Daphne’s Legacy is also looking for hole sponsors at $100 per hole.

Those interested in being a hole sponsor or anyone with questions about the scramble can send an email to daphneslegacy@gmail.com.

Fields was married to John Fields, an assistant superintendent with Franklin County Schools, and they have two sons.

Daphne Fields was born in Frankfort and grew up in Houston. She attended Centre College and earned an economics degree, and she was a self-taught musician who played the upright bass and banjo and performed with artists such as Jeri Katherine Howell and Stirfry Musette.

“She was just the life of the party,” Mills said, “and she was beautiful.”

