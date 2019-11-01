Franklin County graduates Gary Dearborn and Sam Harp are among the 12-member Class of 2020 the Kentucky High School Athletic Association will induct into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame presented by Roberts Insurance on May 30 at the Embassy Suites Lexington.
This year’s 12-member class will be the 33rd inducted into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame and consists of former high school coaches, athletes, officials, administrators and contributors.
Dearborn will be inducted as a contributor. He spent 24 of his 38 years in education in the 10th Region as an administrator working with athletics. A strong advocate for gender equity, Dearborn initiated changes at Harrison County to bring girls athletics on par with the boys programs.
He was one of the first in the state to establish equal pay stipends for girls and boys coaches and insisted that both programs were equitable in terms of uniforms, prime date scheduling, facility usage, and locker room assignments.
Before moving to Harrison County, Dearborn was the head football coach at Franklin County.
Harp, who will be inducted as a coach, guided Danville to seven KHSAA state football championships and 10 championship game appearances during his time with the Admirals. He finished his coaching career with a record of 326-106, which ranked fifth all-time when he retired in 2012.
Harp was Kentucky Coach of the Year five times, a two-time finalist for National Coach of the Year honors and one of the founders of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
He was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame at both Danville and Franklin County High School.