At the end of the first quarter Tuesday, Franklin County’s boys basketball team led Paris 12-5.
Things didn’t get better for the Greyhounds in the next two periods.
Held to seven points in both the second and third quarters, Paris suffered a 69-32 loss at FCHS.
“We talked about it in the preseason, but defensively we can do some things we haven’t been able to do in the past,” FCHS coach Tony Wise said. “We’re built a little different.
“When the guys first came to open gym in July, we said our ticket could be defense. We’re quick enough, athletic enough, and the kids bought into it.”
The Flyers led 6-3 with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter and were ahead 12-5 when it ended.
They extended their lead to 20 points, 29-9, in the second quarter and led 29-12 at halftime.
FCHS opened the third quarter with seven straight points — a short jumper and a 3-pointer from Joe Meador and a putback by Phillip Peiffer — pushing its advantage to 36-12.
An 11-point run to close out the third period gave the Flyers a 54-19 lead going into the fourth.
Cameron Phelps scored two baskets during the run, Meador and Jayden Mattison each had one, and Derrick King hit a 3.
Wise made wholesale changes with 6:20 left and his team leading 59-21, and he was able to get all his players in the game.
“Not saying there weren’t mistakes, but when you play that hard and play for each other, it hides some mistakes on rotations and stuff like that,” he said.
“The effort for the first game … Paris had a player out and they’re very young, and we did exactly what we were supposed to do — get out and take their spirit.”
FCHS had 12 players score, led by Meador with 15 points and Zac Cox with 11.
Ricqiece Washington led Paris with a game-high 19 points.
Franklin County is back in action Thursday with a game at Spencer County.
“For the first time out, we’re ready to get back at it in practice tomorrow,” Wise said. “Spencer is picked fourth in its region. They’re juniors and seniors. We have to get a decent practice in and go play at a tough place to play.”
PARIS (32) — Cameron Lilly 2, Ricqiece Washington 19, Kentarrion Downey 2, Caleb Johnson 2, Aidan Roberts 3, Jakari Ransom 2, Marquis Catlett 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (69) — Jacob Valentine 4, Zac Cox 11, Brandon Atkinson 4, Derrick King 8, Cameron Phelps 8, Michael Dummitt 3, Phillip Peiffer 4, Zyshonne Atkinson 3, Jacob Lewis 2, Jayden Mattison 5, Joe Meador 15, Jake Thomas 2.