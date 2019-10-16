Playing defense can be a thankless job, and in soccer, there really aren’t statistics outside of those for the goalkeeper that shows just what a defense has done.
Except for one.
The number of goals allowed is the indicator of a defense’s play and one a defensive unit shares.
For the back line of Franklin County’s girls soccer team, that number this season was a school record 23, an average of one goal allowed per match by the Lady Flyers, who finished 19-4.
“We had some big holes to fill this season,” FCHS coach Jon Sutphin said. “I knew we’d be good on offense because we had everyone back.
“I wasn’t sure about the defense, but they stepped up and made the difference for us on the back line.”
They did that with three of the six players on the back line either moving into the starting lineup or playing at a different position than they had last year.
Playing on the back line were senior Adyson Gatewood, juniors Ingrid Hagg, Haviland Harris, Emily Monnin and goalkeeper Taylor Manley, and sophomore Avery Sanford.
No one had a better view of the back line play than Manley, who was in her first year as starting goalie.
“They were able to take care of each other,” she said. “If someone was out, they would slide over to where she was without being told to. They knew what they were going to do.”
A turning point for FCHS was its third game of the season, when it lost 4-0 at Anderson County. That was the most goals the Lady Flyers gave up in one game, and they learned a valuable lesson.
“Instead of yelling at each other, we can communicate in a better way,” Hagg said.
“It’s positive reinforcement,” Gatewood said, “talking to each other in a nicer way.”
FCHS followed that loss with a 10-game winning streak, and they allowed just eight goals during that run.
After a 2-0 loss at Madison Central on Sept. 11, the Lady Flyers won their next four matches, all with shutouts. In its last nine games, FCHS went 7-2 and didn’t allow a goal in six of those wins.
Different players have different perspectives to being on the defensive end of the field.
“I like the aggressiveness of it,” Harris said.
“It makes me have a freaking heart attack,” Sanford said.
The Lady Flyers tied the school record for victories in a single season with 19, and it won the 41st District Tournament for the third year in a row.
“Our offense was solid,” Gatewood said.
“I knew we were going to be better this year,” Hagg said. “I scored seven goals this year, and I'm on the back line.”
In district competition, with the six starters on the back line in the game, the Lady Flyers gave up just one goal. That was to Western Hills in the Rotary Capital City Classic.
Great Crossing scored two goals against FCHS in the district tournament final, but Sutphin had made some substitutions at that point.
FCHS’ season ended with a 2-0 loss to Frederick Douglass in the 11th Region Tournament, and attention has already been turned to next season.
“Our goal is to give up less goals next year than we gave up this year,” Monnin said.